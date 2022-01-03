Late Olubadan was a pillar of support to us ― UI

The University of Ibadan (UI) has described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso I), as a pillar of support to the institution.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Kayode Adebowale, made the remark, on Monday, in a statement made available by the university’s Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, to mourn the monarch and commiserate with his immediate family, the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria at large.

He said the university community received the news of Oba’s transition with shock, emphasising that the late Oba had never hesitated when and when necessary to offer wise counsel and words of support towards the progress of the university.

According to him, the late Olubadan was a bridge-builder, father figure, true leader, lover of all, and a man of peace whose reign was known for all-round peace in Ibadanland and he will be sorely missed by all of us in the university.

The VC said his last engagement with the late Oba was on November 16, 2021, when he accompanied the university’s Chancellor and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, who paid a courtesy call to his Popoyemoja Palace.

He said the late Olubadan really demonstrated that he was indeed a father and Chief landlord as the university was honoured and celebrated during the visit.

He noted that Oba Adetunji was humbled and that he did not only serve God and the humanity wholeheartedly, he was indeed a leader of leaders.

“So, on behalf of the governing council, management, staff, and students of UI, we commiserate with the Governor of Oyo State. Seyi Makinde, the immediate family of the late Oba, Olubadan-in-Council, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), and all Ibadan indigenes and residents just as we pray to Allah to forgive him any of his inadequancies and expand as well illuminate his grave,” he stressed.

