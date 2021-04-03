Late Ohwo, Awo’s ‘saviour’ was full of wisdom, uncommon courage ― Delta CJ

Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umukoro, has described the late protege of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Gabriel Ohwo, as a man full of uncommon wisdom and courage.

Justice Umukoro made the remark last Thursday during a condolence visit to the Warri home of the deceased by an entourage from the Delta State Judiciary.

The Delta Chief Judge and Judges of the Delta State Judiciary were represented by the entourage led by the Administrative Judge, Effurun Judiciary, Hon. Justice G.B. Briki-Okolosi.

Also on the entourage were members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch, represented by its chairman, Chief Emmanuel Uti, who described late Ohwo as having lived well with enduring legacies.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Delta Chief Judge and Judges of the Delta State Judiciary, Justice Briki-Okolosi, who went memory lane, recollected that late Chief Ohwo was christened “Great Gabriel” by the late sage, Chief Awolowo who was so impressed by the way and manner he handled the prison riot that could have cost him his (Awolowo) life while serving prison term in Calabar Prison in 1966.

“The late Chief Great Gabriel Ohwo, the father of our beloved brother, friend and colleague, late Franklin Ohwo, was full of wisdom and uncommon courage.

“He was a dedicated officer, who served the Federal Government between 1959 and 1979 when he retired as the Superintendent of the Prison. Before he joined the service in 1959, he was a teacher at Urhobo College,” he disclosed.

According to him, “as prison staff, Ohwo served in various part of Nigeria: be it North, South, East or West. He was ever ready to go wherever duty called; He was unafraid.

“He was not one to simply run away or fold his hands unconcerned. He believed that one’s existence is to solve problems wherever one presented oneself.

“I take particular note that Papa carved a niche for himself and an unforgettable when against all better judgement he accepted the posting to head the Calabar Prison in the 1960s about the time that Chief Obafemi Awolowo was serving his prison term there.”

The Chief Judge also brought to memory how the late Ohwo, as head of the Calabar Prison, did all in his power to preserve the life of the late Premier of Western Region, Chief Awolowo during a prison riot deliberately orchestrated to achieve the dastardly aim.

“In 1966 while serving as the Superintendent at the Calabar Prison, he quelled the prison riot and by that singular act protected Chief Awolowo from being eliminated by enemies what I will personally call enemies of the state.

“He was a shining example in the way service to our father’s land should be rendered; that is, selfless service. He was knowledgeable being once a teacher and I understand that he even read law but didn’t finish.

“He was forthright in his ways; he knew the rules and kept to them. He bequeaths to his son, late Franklin Ohwo some of his no-nonsense character and forthrightness,” he enthused.

Describing Orogun-born Ohwo as a detribalized Nigerian, the Chief Judge further averred that “although by his origins, he was Urhobo, he was a detribalised Nigerian.

“The late chief was also a kind man. He believed in people and his own abilities. He demonstrated this by accepting the posting to Calabar – an unpopular decision at the time and succeeded at it.

“He was also a principled man, he believed that Nigeria would have been better if our leaders in their travels abroad sought to replicate the development they saw overseas back here at home.

“On this, he was very much disappointed in our present crop of leaders who seek personal acquisition rather than developing their country.

“The Great Chief shall be greatly missed. We urge the family not to weep at this time but to stand strong like papa and go through this period in shining colour.”

Late Chief Ohwo, who rose to Assistant Director of Prisons, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Warri, after a brief, old age-related illness at 91.

He was survived by children and grandchildren.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Awo’s ‘saviour’ was full of wisdom Awo’s ‘saviour’ was full of wisdom

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Awo’s ‘saviour’ was full of wisdom Awo’s ‘saviour’ was full of wisdom