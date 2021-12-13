Late OAU student’s brother escapes kidnap attempt in Oyo

As police intensify investigation to unravel the controversy surrounding the death of late Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, who died at the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, his brother, Olugbade, has said he escaped being abducted by some men on Saturday.

Gbade informed journalists in Ibadan, on Monday, during a telephone chat that some men brought a car to his area in the Eruwa community of Ibarapa East Local Government Area, in Oyo State and made attempt to bundle him into the vehicle, with a view to whisking him away.

It is recalled that Timothy, a Masters Student of OAU had travelled from Abuja to Ile Ife to sit for his MBA exams at the Moro campus of the university. He lodged in a hotel and his corpse which was dumped inside the bush was said to have been allegedly buried by some staff of Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife.

Olugbade, who had been championing the calls to get justice for his late brother explained that he was saved by some security agents, that rushed to the scene of the attempted kidnap to chase the hoodlums away.

Narrating how the incident occurred, he disclosed that he had visited a store close to his house in Eruwa to buy a few things but while going back home, the men allegedly made an attempt to abduct him.

Olugbade said: “I went to a store close to our house in Eruwa to buy a few things and after buying the things, I came out of the store and was returning home when I saw that some men came out of a car that was parked close to the place. The car was parked there before I went inside the store.

“The men rushed out of the car and just came towards me and they said, ‘he is the one, go inside that car. They started pursuing me they wanted to kidnap me.

“When I realised that, I started running away, shouting and screaming and this attracted those nearby. The DPO Eruwa tried and some policemen and Amotekun corps who were stationed at a nearby place came towards me. The security agents’ response saved me from being kidnapped.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police command was unsuccessful as calls put through to his mobile phone rang out.

