Late Justice Babalakin’s death is a great loss to the nation and not to the family alone — Osinbajo

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday described the death of late justice Bolarinwa Babalakin as a great loss to the nation and not to his family alone.

The Vice president who made the statement when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased residence in Gbongan of Ayedaade local government area of Osun State, added that, he was credible to Yoruba race and patriotic to his country.

In his profession, he described him as honest, straightforward, respected and trusted in the bench.

“It is painful that we have lost a rare gem when he services were needed most. It is unfortunate that the valuable tree had fallen in the forest. What a big loss to all who appreciate a genius? It is sad, he was no more. It is sad, he has thrown in the towel and gone with the wind, when his services are still more needed.”

“There are still great tasks for him to do for the advancement of the country if not for death that cut his life short?

“In the year when the administration of Tinubu had problem with the former president Olusegun Obasanjo over creation of additional local governments in Lagos State and we were looking for the appropriate person to appeal to Obasanjo on the matter to make funds available to the newly created councils, Babalakin was the credible personality that came to the minds of everybody because of his integrity and credibility.”

“He was the right person we looked for then and he gave us useful and helpful advices that were made use of to tackle the matter headlong.”

He, however, prayed to God to comfort the affected family and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In his own comment, the Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola who was also in the company of Osinbajo prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, his counterpart from Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu said, “we were groomed in the same brach of the Nigeria Bar Association in Ibadan.”

“He had a remarkable achievement as a judge in Ibadan before he was elevated to the supreme court. He was a man of integrity who knew his onions and added values to the law profession and the new generation set of people in the profession.”

“Many of us have respect for him because of his discipline and good conduct in the profession.”

While appreciating them for the condolences visit, one of the deceased Children, Wale Babalakin described their visit as a never to be forgotten one and prayed to God to guide them while going back to their different destinations.

According to him, the deceased was never afraid of death and he always prayed to God to reach the ripe of age of 80 years but to the glory of God, he died at the age of 94.

