Late Justice Ajanah did not die of COVID-19 ― Kogi governor

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the late Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah did not die of COVID-19 but that he died a natural death.

Speaking on Tuesday in Lokoja during at a 3-day fidau prayer for the repose of the late Justice Ajanah, Governor Bello urged citizens of the state not to live in fear stressing that COVID-19 was imported into the country and forced on the people.

He stated that the late Justice Ajanah died a natural death, and urged the people not to attribute his death to anything other than natural as is been insinuated in some quarters for political and mischief purposes.

He lamented that the disease is artificial but unfortunately marketed and sold to Nigerians as he described the disease as worst than banditry, Boko Haram and genocide.

Gov. Bello advised citizens not to give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19, saying it is a disease that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause.

“Nothing kills faster like fear, people should not accept cut and paste, COVID-19 is only out to create fear, panic, pandemic, it is a disease orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.

“Whether Medical experts and Scientist, believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept”.

The governor described the late jurist as a brain, jurist per excellence and a lover of peace and prayed Almighty Allah to grant him Aljanah fridau.

Earlier in a sermon, Justice Nurudeen Khalifa, urged Nigerians to live a life of emulation, pointing out that every man has a reward after death, but advised Nigerians on good living while alive

In a remark, one of the brother of late Ajanah, Hon. Kabiru Ajanah for a member of House of Representative thanked the state government for there support, described the death as painful, said the family takes consolation in the show of love and commendation made in his father.

