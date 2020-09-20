Late Emir of Zazzau offered distinguished service to Kaduna state, says el-Rufai

Kaduna State Government has announced the passing away of the late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris , and said the deceased offered distinguished service to the state for over six decades in various roles, culminating in his ascension to the throne in 1975.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, Governor Nasir el Rufai said that the Emir of Zazzau died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday .

The governor condoled with the family of the late Emir and the people of Zazzau Emirate.

According to the statement, “throughout his long reign of 45 years, HRH Dr. Shehu Idris worked hard for the people of Zazzau Emirate. He offered wise counsel and was committed to the goals of improving health outcomes for all our people, raising school enrolment and peace and security in the state.”

“He demonstrates dedication in his roles as chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and a member of the State Security Council.

“The state will miss his experience, institutional memory and wisdom.We pray Allah to grant him aljanah firdaus,’’ the statement added

Meanwhile, the late monarch will be buried today (Sunday) in Zaria at 5pm.

A statement issued by the governor, Nasir El-rufai said he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari the death of the first class traditional ruler.

According to the statement, the federal government will send a delegation under the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari to attend the burial and to condole with the Emirate as well as the state government.

