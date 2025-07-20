Late Awujale told me I would lead Nigeria for eight years — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, had predicted his presidency and assured him he would be re-elected for a second term.

Tinubu made the disclosure on Sunday during his remarks at the 8th Day Fidau Prayers held in honour of the late monarch, describing the royal father’s blessing as instrumental to his political success.

“I was successful because of your support and the blessing of the late Awujale. I came to him and he blessed me. And he said, ‘You will win that election and you will be re-elected. Go ahead,’” Tinubu said.

He described the late Oba as a man of deep wisdom, noting that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State had carried forward the monarch’s legacy of leadership and insight.

The President, in a moment of gratitude and humour, also commended Governor Abiodun, whom he referred to as “eleyi of Ogun State” for his dedication to the late monarch’s wellbeing.

“I won’t bring out his other titles. Okanlomo, eleyi of Ogun State. At this stage, I must mention clearly how much I thanked him for taking care of our father,” he added.

