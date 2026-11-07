Late Akindele estate dispute: Son alleges being locked out as trial continues

…as court resumes hearing November 19

Justice Tanimola Anjorin-Ajose of the High Court of Lagos State will continue the hearing on November 19, 2026, in the legal battle over the estate of late billionaire industrialist Chief Labode Akindele.

The legal action, designated LD/10/2020, questions the validity, preparation, and legal effect of the late businessman’s Will and other testamentary documents.

The suit was initiated by Oladipo Alade Akindele, the deceased’s first son, who informed the judge that he was shut out of key family affairs following his father’s death.

In his legal action before the court, Oladipo Alade Akindele revealed that he was in Cape Town, South Africa, on business when he learned of his father’s passing, adding that his demand for a post-mortem examination was allegedly ignored.

He further stated that funeral arrangements proceeded without his involvement and that his name was omitted from the obituary.

Oladipo Alade Akindele declared that he had since petitioned the police to investigate the circumstances of his father’s death.

It would be recalled that at the last adjourned date, the lawyer for the claimant, Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), had cross-examined Mr Soji Awogbade, a legal practitioner and former partner at AALEX, over the drafting and execution of the deceased’s 2017 Will.

In addressing the court, Awogbade insisted that the Will was prepared after personal consultations with the late industrialist.