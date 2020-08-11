LASWA impounds dredgers, barge over breach of waterways safety rules

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), on Tuesday, arrested two dredgers and a barge along the Lagos lagoon following a breach of safety rules by the operators.

In a statement signed, on Tuesday, by the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, a total number of six person’s were arrested aboard the three different vessels due to safety rules breach.

According to the statement, “The Monitoring and Enforcement Team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) while on patrol on Tuesday apprehended a total number of six crew members on three different vessels which include two dredgers and a barge in Elegbeta, Iddo and CMS areas of Lagos for not complying with waterways safety regulations.

“All those arrested were caught not putting on their life jackets thereby violating the extant Laws and safety regulations of the Lagos waterways.

“LASWA as a responsible agency will continue to sensitise all waterways users but also arrest and penalize all erring operators that violate the rules as we intensify on our efforts to achieve a safe, clean and prosperous waterways in Lagos State.”

