LASWA arrests six-passenger boats flouting safety rules on Lagos lagoon

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), on Tuesday, arrested and seized six-passenger boats flouting safety rules on the Lagos waterways.

In a statement issued by the agency, the six boats were seized by the Enforcement and monitoring team of the agency.

According to the statement, “The Enforcement and monitoring team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on their patrol earlier on Tuesday seized a total of six engines belonging to passenger boats that were caught flouting safety regulations on the waterways.

“Among the safety rules not observed by the six boats includes not wearing life jackets, overloading and others.

“The areas covered by the LASWA team are Mile 2, Kirirkiri, Abule Osun Jetty, Alex Jetty, Liverpool, Ebute Ojo all in the Ojo Axis. The Authority will not condone any action that goes against the safety laws of the state. All erring operators will be sanctioned appropriately.”

It will be recalled that ten passengers recently died while four remain missing when a passenger boat capsized while en route Badagry from Kirikiri.

The ill-fated boat had left Kirikiri carrying 19 passengers on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

A survivor’s account had stated that the boat Captain got distracted trying to collect fares from a passenger and the boat was overturned by the current and most passengers were yet to put on their lifejackets properly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

LASWA arrests six-passenger boats