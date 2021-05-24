LASU VC: Sanwo-Olu’s sack of governing council, registrar, others an absurdity ― Indigenous Lagosians

Prominent indigenes of Lagos State under the aegis of Ọmọ Eko Pataki have kicked against the decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regarding the sack of members of the Governing Council and Registrar of the Lagos State University (LASU) as well as the prohibition of the members of the Committee that conducted the last two selection processes of the Institution’s 9th Vice-Chancellor from participating again in the third selection process, describing the moves as an absurdity.

Trustee of the group, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, who is also former Minister of Communication, gave this stand in a statement titled: “LASU VC: Sanwo-Olu is playing a Russian Roulette,” copy of was made available to newsmen, expressing concern that the governor had for the second time again annulled the due process in the appointment of the University’s 9th VC “simply because the outcome did not favour the Godfather.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu had last Friday ordered dissolved the Governing Council of LASU with immediate effect and ordered the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, among others.

A statement made available by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said Governor Sanwo-Olu as a visitor to the University took the action after consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor and by the powers conferred on him by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended).

Olanrewaju, while observing that all the laid down due processes were followed right between 2020 and 2021 to arrive at the list of the three most qualified candidates in terms of merit and academic distinction, expressed worries that Governor Sanwoolu rejected the list of qualified Lagosians “simply because they did not fit his own designed Russian roulette.”

“Ah! What absurdity. This is how much my ancestral Lagos has been reduced by alien hands. And yet those who ought to know better have chosen the silence of the grave,” the former minister charged.

Gen Olanrewaju, however, declared that the group of prominent indigenous Lagosians had chosen the path of truth no matter the cost, saying they were “not afraid of the blackmail of little men,” but assured that truth would prevail in the end.

“We at Ọmọ Eko Pataki have chosen the path of truth no matter the cost. We are not afraid of the blackmail of little men. We are assured that truth will prevail in the end,” he said.

