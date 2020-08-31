LASU students to resume in phases ― VC

The vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has said the university would not call all the students back to campus at once but in phases.

He gave this hint in his reaction to the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu’s announcement last week, of reopening on September 14, of all the state-owned tertiary schools, which had been shut down since March alongside other schools nationwide to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He said the students in 400L, 500L and 600L who are in terminal classes based on their courses of study would resume first and have two months intensive lectures before they sit for their examinations.

He added that students in 200 and 300 levels would then resume also for two months lecture but in a staggering manner with the former category to come to campus only on Mondays and Wednesdays and the latter on Tuesdays and Thursdays before they all have their exams.

He disclosed that the post-graduate students had already done with their own exams online.

He noted that the staggering resumption, which he said still subject to review as events unfolded, is to effectively manage both students and members of staff as well as visitors when activities resume on campus.

Prof Olanrewaju said, in an interview with Eko 89.7 FM on Monday and monitored by our correspondent, that such arrangement would give room for proper implementation of health and safety guidelines and protocols, especially the social\physical distancing to curb COVID-19 spread.

He said the university had already installed handwashing facilities and soaps at various points and provided hand sanitisers and isolation places in case of need, and also constituted a COVID-19 monitoring team to ensure safety compliance on campus.

