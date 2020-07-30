LASU produces own sanitisers, face masks

AS further contribution towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country, the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has produced its own customized sanitisers and face masks.

The Faculty of Science of the university officially presented samples of the two items to the vice chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, and some other principal officers of the university, including the chairman, COVID-19 Committee, Faculty of Science, Dr. Abiodun Denloye, on Monday.

The university through the Faculty of Engineering had earlier produced an automated solar-powered hand washing station machine that can serve three users at the same time, while a short video jingo produced by the university’s alumni was among the world’s top 10 finalists for the UNESCO campaign against disinformation and misinformation on COVID-19.

Making the presentation, the dean of the Faculty of Science, Professor Adenike Boyo, said the materials used for the production of the two items were sourced locally and that they were produced according to world best standards.

She said the items would certainly help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections in and outside the university community.

Mrs Boyo said there is room for willing faculties, colleges and schools of the university that wants to collaborate with the faculty to mass-produce the items.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor commended the dean and her team for what he termed brilliant initiative, saying the effort shows that they are living up to their research and community service mandates.

He said LASU would continue to contribute to issues of national importance.