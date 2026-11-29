The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ayodeji Badejo, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, the lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, who died on Saturday, a day after her 56th birthday celebration.

Speaking on behalf of the Governing Council, management, staff and students of the institution, Badejo described Adebule’s death as a painful loss to Lagos State, the Nigerian political landscape and the LASU community, where she was both an alumna and a former lecturer in the Faculty of Education.

In a statement issued by the university’s spokesperson, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the Vice-Chancellor noted that, as a distinguished educationist and public servant, Adebule made remarkable contributions to education and governance.

Her political journey, which saw her serve as Deputy Governor of Lagos State before her election to the Nigerian Senate, reflected a deep commitment to leadership and societal development.

“Her connection with LASU remains particularly significant. As a proud alumna who also served the university as a lecturer, she was an integral part of the institution’s history and legacy,” the statement read. “Her contributions to the advancement of education and public service will remain part of the enduring record of her life and accomplishments.”

Badejo described Adebule’s passing as a monumental loss, adding that the university community had lost a former colleague and an accomplished leader whose life exemplified service to humanity.

While mourning her passing, the university noted that it celebrated the legacy of a woman whose professional and public service journey inspired many.

The Vice-Chancellor extended heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, the government and people of Lagos State, the Lagos West Senatorial District, political associates and friends.

She prayed that Almighty God would grant her soul eternal rest and give her family, loved ones and the entire LASU community the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.