LASU matriculates 6,377 students, warns them against vices

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on Monday, matriculated a total of 6, 377 newly admitted students for various courses in the university.

They are part of 7,800, who had accepted admission offers from over 25, 000 who applied to study in the university under the 2021\2022 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, gave the statistics at the matriculation ceremony held for the set at the main campus of the university with the principal officers of the institution and some parents in attendance.

She said the remaining 1,423 intakes are expected to join their mates once they are through with their registration even as she cleared 109 among them just before the ceremony.

She said LASU’s vision under her watch to become the best university in West Africa by 2025 is on course and urged the new students to key into the vision and pursue it to equally become the best they can be at graduation.

She said the university would support them with all things required to attain excellence in their studies, extra-curriculum activities, good character and other societal values expected of them as students.

She said they had the opportunity just like their seniors of enjoying a 50 per cent pay cut in school fees if they should maintain a minimum of 4.5 CGPA from a 5.0 obtainable score at the end of each academic session and for the duration of their courses.

She said the school does this to reward excellence and also encourage healthy competition among students.

Prof Olatunji-Bello, while congratulating them on their admission, said the university would provide adequate security and a constant power supply, particularly at night for those who may want to study at that time.

She also told them to make use of security measures put in place in and around the university including the LASU Monitor Safety Apps which she said they should download from the school website and study its usage.

She said, “All we want to achieve as a university is to prepare you very well as future leaders so as to be able to contribute substantially irrespective of your disciplines to the economy of Lagos State, Nigeria and the world by extension.”

The vice-chancellor, however, warned the new students that the university has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices including examination malpractice, fighting, drug abuse, hooliganism, sexual and gender-based violence and indecent dressing, among others.

She said the university is very frowned at all of them and therefore would not spare from punishment any student found culpable of any of the vices.

She said the university wishes for them to graduate on record times and as global citizens.





