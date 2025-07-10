LASU graduate emerges best graduating female student at Nigerian Law School

A graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Lawal Maryam Abiodun, has emerged as the Best Graduating Female Student and the Second Overall Best Graduating Student at the 2025 Call to Bar ceremony of the Nigerian Law School held in Abuja.

Maryam, a product of LASU’s Faculty of Law (Common and Islamic Law), distinguished herself among 7,134 students who were called to the Bar on Thursday July 10, securing her place as one of the top achievers in the nation’s legal education landscape.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, at the ceremony, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Professor Kareem Olatoye, lauded Maryam’s performance, describing her as “a true ambassador and a shining example of the excellence we instil in our students.”

He urged other law students to emulate her dedication and academic discipline.

In a congratulatory message, Professor Olatunji-Bello said the feat was a moment of immense pride for the LASU community.

She commended Professor Olatoye and the faculty members for their commitment to nurturing students capable of excelling in any academic or professional environment.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the high standards of education and mentorship at LASU. It reflects our commitment to nurturing globally competitive graduates who will stand out anywhere in the world,” she said.

