LASU develops app to measure carbon emission in vehicles

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has developed a device capable of measuring the level of carbon monoxide emission from vehicles.

The device is to be attached to the dashboard of a vehicle.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, gave the hint when he led a delegation from the institution on a visit to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at Alausa in Ikeja, recently.

According to him, the device would help the agency not only to monitor and regulate emission of carbon monoxide by motorists, but also to mete appropriate sanction to violators.

Fagbohun, a professor of Environmental Law, said it is only in a healthy and friendly environment that meaningful economic activities and people’s well-being can be guaranteed.

While listing staff capacity building, research activities, emission compliance monitoring, risk assessment and technology transfer as areas where both LASEPA and LASU could partner, the vice chancellor said such partnership would enhance the effectiveness of the agency in discharging its responsibilities of protecting the environment.

He also asked the environmental agency to sustain its regulatory campaign on noise pollution in the state, saying noisy environment is injurious to peoples’ health.

In her response, the host and general manager of LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasewe, expressed delight at the visit, saying it would really yield positive fruits for both institutions and the state in general.

While promising to adopt the LASU emission control app, she said the agency was also seriously promoting the use of disused clothes to make bags as an alternative to polythene which doesn’t decompose.

In another development, a member of the non-academic staff of the university, Mr Jeariogbe Olaniyi, has won a week sponsored study tour to Switzerland.

He won the all expense-paid award instituted by the Nigerian International Model United Nations (NITMUN) based on his hardwork and impact on youths.

Jeariogbe, who is the head of media relations of the university and two-time winner of NITMUN’s Best Staff Adviser of the Year, 2017 and 2019, is expected to go for the study tour next month.