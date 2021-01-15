LASU closes medical college hostels as three students test positive for COVID-19

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has closed hostels of its medical college, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) Ikeja because three students of the college tested positive for Covid-19.

The university shut down the hostels on Thursday even as contact tracing of all the three infected persons has begun.

LASU’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, gave this hint in a statement on Thursday evening.

He said all students of the college had been asked to go home and self-isolate for 14 days.

He said their health status would be monitored at home by the college while anyone among them who is showing symptoms of the virus should contact the college through the given dedicated lines for assistance.

He asked the parents and guardians as well as the general public not be panic over the development, saying LASU takes safety of all staff and students very seriously.

