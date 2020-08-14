LASTMA yard where seized vehicles are parked in Oshodi goes up in flames, 10 cars, one trailer razed

Ten cars and a trailer were razed by fire on Friday when the yard belonging to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) in the Oshodi area of Lagos State where seized vehicles are kept went up in flames.

The incident, which happened on Friday evening, caused confusion as officials of the agency and other government emergency agencies rushed down to the scene to put out the fire which cause was unknown as of the time of this report.

According to a statement issued over the incident by Nosa Okunbor,

Head, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday, it took the combined efforts of various emergency agencies to battle the fire for hours before it was eventually put out.

According to him: “Information gathered by LRT on arrival at the scene revealed that the fire started from the compound where impounded vehicles was kept.

“The course of the fire was unknown as at the time of filing in this report.

“A total number of 10 cars and one trailer were razed by the inferno. No casualty was recorded at the scene as the LRT, LRU Fire and LASG Fire are all responders.

“The fire has been successfully put out by joint responders, dampening down is presently ongoing.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…