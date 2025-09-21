LASTMA warns against use of union stickers on private vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has cautioned transport unions and their affiliates against placing “union stickers” on private vehicles in place of valid registration numbers.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday, signed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo.

Bakare-Oki described the practice as a violation of regulatory standards, a serious security risk, and an attempt to undermine lawful vehicle identification systems in Lagos.

He stressed that every vehicle must be duly registered through constitutionally empowered government agencies under the state’s security framework.

He warned that unauthorised identifiers compromise public safety, obstruct law enforcement, and weaken the integrity of statutory registration protocols.

“The Lagos State Government will not tolerate attempts to evade established procedures through unlawful stickers or symbols,” Bakare-Oki said.

He disclosed that LASTMA, in collaboration with security agencies and other enforcement bodies, would intensify surveillance along major routes to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws.

Vehicles found with unauthorised stickers or identifiers, he said, would be impounded, with offenders facing sanctions in line with legal provisions.

The LASTMA boss urged transport unions and their members to comply with registration laws, stressing that proper registration safeguards public order and strengthens collective security.

He appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders in sanitising the transport sector, assuring that enforcement measures would continue to protect lives and property across Lagos State.

