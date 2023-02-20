Sandra Nwaokolo

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has released a travel advisory in preparation for the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential mega campaign rally, which is scheduled to take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on Tuesday.

The advisory aims to ensure smooth and uninterrupted vehicular movement during the event.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with other party leaders and supporters, are expected to make their way to the venue, with President Muhammadu Buhari also in attendance for what is the last campaign rally before the upcoming presidential election on Saturday.

According to Bolaji Oreagba, the General Manager of LASTMA, the APC leaders will travel to the stadium from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja via Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland and Ikorodu Road.

Given this, motorists and commuters are advised to make use of alternative routes to avoid any delays or inconveniences. LASTMA officials will be on hand to manage traffic flow and ensure that the rally does not cause any undue disruption to the normal operation of the city.

The statement read: “To reduce inconvenience, and travel time, and ensure the safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.

“So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

