LASTMA officials discover gun inside impounded vehicle

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in the early hours of Thursday, recovered a gun (Pump Action) inside an unregistered vehicle (Honda) impounded for driving against traffic (One-way) in Lagos.

In a statement signed by LASTMA Spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bolaji Oreagba was quoted as saying that the impounded unregistered vehicle (Black Honda) was apprehended by the patrol team of the Agency while driving against traffic (one-way) around Sango-Tedo inward Abijo G.R.A Along Lagos-Epe Expressway.

Mr. Oreagba disclosed further that Policemen attached to LASTMA officers on routine patrol around Lagos-Epe Expressway were immediately alerted about the incident for confirmation.

According to the General Manager “In no time that the owner/driver of the unregistered impounded vehicle (Honda) noticed that the gun (Pump Action) had been sighted inside his car, he immediately took to his heel and was nowhere to be found anymore.

“The unregistered impounded vehicle (Honda car) with the recovered gun has been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilasan Police Station for further investigations.

Mr. Oreagba however appealed to members of the public to be security conscious as the year is coming to an end and must ensure that they reported any suspected strange movement within their environment to any nearby security agent of the government.