LASTMA impounds 40 trailers, tankers under flyover bridges at Costain, Iganmu

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Monday, impounded 40 illegally parked trailers, trucks, and tankers under flyover bridges at Costain down to Iganmu area of the state.

The impounded trailers, according to the agency were contravened around Ijora, Costain, Breweries, and Ajegunle Park by Ijora Mobil Road area of Iganmu, Lagos.

The general manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed that the enforcement operations led by the director of operations (Headquarters), Mr. Peter Gbedemeje, were carried out immediately following the expiration of a ‘7-day Removal Order” served on owners of the affected vehicles.

Mr. Oreagba, in a statement made available to newsmen by director, public affairs unit of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, further disclosed that the level of voluntary compliance was encouraging as majority had removed their heavy-duty vehicles before the commencement of the enforcement operations.

“We are very happy with the level of voluntary compliance by owners/drivers of these illegally parked trucks, including other illegal workshops such as iron benders, mechanics, food/fruits vendors,” he said.

The head of operations, Mr. Gbedemeje stated that the cleanup exercise would be continuous and extended to other parts of the state to checkmate criminal activities across the state.

He, however, confirmed that owners/drivers of the impounded 40 trailers, trucks, and tankers would be charged to court accordingly.