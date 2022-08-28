LASTMA impounds 20 commercial vehicles at illegal parks, garages

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said its enforcement team over the weekend impounded 20 (painted/unpainted) commercial vehicles at Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu roundabouts, pointing out that it embarked on the exercise in order to ensure the free flow of traffic and a total clampdown on commercial buses operating illegal garages/parks on bridges and roundabouts across the state.

General Manager of the Authority, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, made this known in a release made available to newsmen by the Director, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, saying the illegal activities of the owners of the commercial buses/cars on bridges and roundabouts across the state contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Oreagba decried activities of the affected owners and drivers, saying it was nauseating seeing them constituting public nuisances by operating illegally on bridges and roundabouts thereby causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to the LASTMA boss, the enforcement unit of the Authority had to embark on the exercise at Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu roundabouts after the recalcitrant drivers who do not want to operate within government-designated garages and parks across the state failed to comply with several warnings issued to them.

He, however, vowed that the Authority would not rest on his oars in curbing illegal activities of the unruly commercial buses/cars operators as, according to him, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was expending huge resources on constructing standard bus terminals in every part of the state.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement around bridges and roundabouts across the state by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn commercial bus owners operating illegal parks, garages and car mart in the state”, Oreagba declared.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Odunuga Olukayode, the Head of the Enforcement Unit of LASTMA, stated that the Agency was committed to continuing to clamp down on the nefarious activities of disobedient commercial vehicle operators until zero tolerance on illegal garages and parks was achieved across the state.

Odunuga revealed that the arrested drivers of the 20 impounded commercial buses had been fined N10,000 each after they all pleaded guilty to their charges when they were arraigned before a Mobile Court.

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man





LASTMA impounds 20 commercial vehicles at illegal parks, garages