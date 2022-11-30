LASTMA arrests two abductors of woman in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) again arrested two suspected kidnappers who abducted a woman in the Yaba area of the state.

The latest arrest by the traffic management agency came barely a week after LASTMA officials arrested two traffic robbers who were operating with a Point of Sale (POS) terminal in the Lekki area of the state.

Director, Public Affairs Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the latest arrest in a statement he signed on Wednesday.

The statement from the agency read: “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday, 29th of November, 2022 arrested another two suspected abductors and rescued a female victim inside their car around Pedesbytrian Church, Yaba, Lagos.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, stated that the two suspected abductors were arrested by a team of LASTMA personnel from Somolu zone while on patrol monitoring traffic around Yaba axis.

“Our officers on patrol and with the help from passersby chased and apprehended a Toyota Corolla saloon car (FST 60 RJ) after a lady in the back seat was heard shouting Kidnappers! Kidnappers!! Kidnappers after the bridge coming towards Yaba from Jibowu,” the agency said.

LASEMA also stated that the driver with the lady in the front seat were immediately apprehended while the woman who shouted kidnappers quickly got down and explained that immediately she joined the car from Maryland going to Apapa, the lady beside the driver collected her phone with other valuables and she shouted after noticing that they were ‘one-chance’ kidnappers.’





“The arrested driver who gave his name as Mr Monday Amhe confessed during interrogation that himself and the arrested lady simply identified as ‘Joy’ were ‘one-chance’ kidnappers,” the statement added.

According to the agency, “Mr Amhe confessed further that they operate by picking passengers along Ikorodu road and robbing them of their valuables before discharging them at any location of their choice.

“The lady ‘Joy’ confirmed it was the driver (Monday Amhe) who introduced her to the business. They were both handed over to Sabo Divisional Police Station by LASTMA officers for further investigations.”

The General Manager however cautioned members of the public to be extra vigilant and extra careful when boarding private or commercial buses.