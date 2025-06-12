Last surviving twin saved by Mary Slessor dies at 115

The last known surviving twin rescued by Scottish missionary, Mary Slessor, during her fight against the killing of twins in the Lower Cross River region, has died at the age of 115 years.

Madam Malinda Mgbafor Okereke, fondly known as Mama Nsu Bekee, passed away peacefully on March 5 following a brief illness, according to a family statement issued by her only surviving son, Bishop Okechukwu Okereke.

“She was strong, always neatly dressed, and full of joy until her last moments before her demise,” the statement read.

Born in Arochukwu during a time when twin births were considered taboo and routinely met with infanticide, Mgbafor and her twin sister Mgbokwo were among the first to be rescued and protected under Slessor’s missionary campaign.

The practice, widely enforced in parts of the Lower Cross River region, saw twins killed and thrown into the forest until Slessor began her work in the area in 1876.

“The birth of Mgbafor and her twin sister, Mgbokwo, who passed on almost two decades ago, was not only attended to by Slessor and her team at their maternity at Obinagu, Amasu Village, Arochukwu, but the twins were subsequently adopted and fostered by Slessor herself,” the statement added.

Both sisters received their early education under Slessor’s care at Mary Slessor Primary School, now Mary Slessor Secondary Technical School, Arochukwu.

Their command of English earned Madam Mgbafor the nickname “Mama Nsu Bekee,” loosely translated as “Mama that speaks English.”

She is survived by a son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several relatives. The family disclosed that she had three children—one daughter and two sons but only Bishop Okechukwu Okereke remains.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday, August 30, at her family compound in Amasu, Arochukwu, following a service at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE