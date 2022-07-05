Last 63 Oyo pilgrims arrive Jeddah

Latest News
By Yejide Gbenga - Ogundare
Oyo pilgrims arrive Jeddah, Oyo intending pilgrims protest delay in Hajj airlifting, Hajj in the shadow of coronavirus
Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they observe social distancing to protect themselves against the coronavirus, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, last month. Photo: AP.

The last batch of pilgrims from Oyo State; 63 in number, arrived at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday morning, via a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

The commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, announced this, on Tuesday morning, adding that the pilgrims, who arrived at about 8 am, spent close to six hours before clearing their hand luggage at the airport.

LSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, the pilgrims joined other Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, taking the total number of pilgrims that have been airlifted by Oyo State to 655 in four flights.

Dr Olatunbosun added that government functionaries on the flight include the executive secretary, Oyo State primary health board, Dr Muhideen Olatunji and board members of the Oyo State pilgrims welfare board, muslim wing;  Alh Abdulmajeed Akinwumi and Alh Abdrahman Abubakri.

Last 63 Oyo pilgrims arrive Jeddah

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

Last 63 Oyo pilgrims arrive Jeddah


Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

Many Benue girls in WA countries into sex slavery, says NAPTIP

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

You might also like
Latest News

Your time as OPEC scribe most challenging for oil industry, Buhari tells Barkindo

Latest News

Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau…

Latest News

NYSC DG urges employers not to reject corps members posted to their organisations

Latest News

Gbajabiamila summons CBN, NNPC, others over absence from House probe

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More