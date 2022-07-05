Last 63 Oyo pilgrims arrive Jeddah

The last batch of pilgrims from Oyo State; 63 in number, arrived at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday morning, via a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

The commissioner for information, culture, and tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, announced this, on Tuesday morning, adding that the pilgrims, who arrived at about 8 am, spent close to six hours before clearing their hand luggage at the airport.

According to him, the pilgrims joined other Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, taking the total number of pilgrims that have been airlifted by Oyo State to 655 in four flights.

Dr Olatunbosun added that government functionaries on the flight include the executive secretary, Oyo State primary health board, Dr Muhideen Olatunji and board members of the Oyo State pilgrims welfare board, muslim wing; Alh Abdulmajeed Akinwumi and Alh Abdrahman Abubakri.

