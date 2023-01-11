Lassa fever: Edo govt calls for residents’ collaboration, adherence to preventive measures

Edo State government has recorded 18 new cases of Lassa fever in the last week, raising the total number of persons who are currently on admission in the state to 23.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, said the persons, including 17 adults and six children, are currently receiving care at the Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

Reassuring of the government’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of every Edo resident, the commissioner said the government had stepped up surveillance, sensitisation and other measures to stop the spread of the disease and protect residents across Edo communities.

Lamenting the rise in the number of infections, the health commissioner called for the support and collaboration of every Edo resident to control and eliminate Lassa fever in the state.

“Edo State, over the past one week, has recorded 18 new cases of Lassa fever, bringing the cases of patients currently on admission in the state to 23.

“The 23 patients, including 17 adults and six children are currently receiving care at the Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital,” the commissioner said.

Obehi listed the local government areas in the state most hit by the disease as Esan West, Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East and Etsako East.

Speaking on the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease and protect Edo citizens, she said: “The Emergency Operation Centre for Lassa fever has been activated in Edo State on January 5 and they have had three meetings. The various pillars of the Emergency Operation Centre had been activated.

“The Infection, Prevention and Control pillar is currently working on contacting the Diseases Notification and Surveillance Officers in the various local government areas to beef up infection control. We have stepped up communication with messages being developed and disseminated to sensitise people in their local languages.

"This is an emergency situation and we want people to be aware that cases of Lassa fever are on the rise.





“While the government is implementing a number of measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, we urge everyone to support the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Lassa fever by complying with guidelines to stay healthy and safe.”

