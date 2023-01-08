Lassa fever across 27 states, 112 LGAs – NCDC

“189 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed cases of Lasa fever for 2022, which cut across 27 states and 112 Local Government Areas in the country.

The report obtained by correspondent on Saturday showed that suspected cases from December 26 to January 1, 2023, were 8,202. Revealing that the death toll from the Lassa Fever outbreak was 189 and that the disease infected 63 healthcare workers.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family.

According to the World Health Organisation, Lassa fever is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Nigeria but probably exists in other West African countries.

The report read in part, “In week 52, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 17 in week 51, 2022, to 12 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ebonyi, and Benue”.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 52, 2022, 189 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.7 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (20.0 percent).

“In total for 2022, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 112 Local Government Areas.

“Seventy-two percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo and Bauchi) while 23 percent were reported from 24 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 72 percent of confirmed cases, Ondo State said 33 percent, Edo 25 percent, and Bauchi 14 percent.





“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

“No new Healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 52.

“National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.”