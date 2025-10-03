LASOSH 2025 will focus on concrete policy actions — Lagos govt

Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) is set to host the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health (LASOSH) Conference 2025, saying that the planned conference, themed: “Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) as a Catalyst for Nation Building,” would move beyond conversations to concrete policy actions, uniting government, industry, labour, academia, civil society, and development partners in co-creating a sustainable safety framework.

The Agency made this known in a release, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying that the landmark event, which was scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, was coming at “a defining moment in Lagos State’s development journey.”

The State Safety Commission said this became so as Lagos faces complex safety challenges ranging from managing large events and concerts, building collapses, and transport accidents to industrial hazards, emergency preparedness, and risks in informal sectors, amidst rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and rising population density.

According to the statement, the summit will position Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) as a policy and developmental imperative, central to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of making Lagos Africa’s Model Megacity and a Global Economic Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional, and Productive, describing the planned gathering as a Defining Moment for Policy, Safety, and Development.

“This year’s summit will move beyond conversations to concrete policy actions, uniting government, industry, labour, academia, civil society, and development partners in co-creating a sustainable safety framework.

“Key policy directions to be advanced include: Mainstreaming OSH into Nigeria’s national and state development plans, Institutionalizing Safety Impact Assessments for all major development projects, Enforcing occupier’s liability insurance across commercial buildings to protect the public, Strengthening legislative backing for OSH standards in both public and private sectors, Integrating safety in urban planning, transport reforms, and tourism regulation, Leveraging technology and innovation to strengthen data-driven safety management systems.

“By embedding safety into economic and social planning, Lagos aims to boost productivity, safeguard lives, attract sustainable investment, and reinforce public trust,” the statement said.

Speaking further, the statement stated that the highlight of the event will include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu holding a High-Level Global Dialogue, titled:

“Advancing Sector-Specific Safety Standards across Lagos’s Diverse Economy,” with representatives from Canada, Germany, Sweden, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, sharing lessons from international best practices.

It said there would also be a Discourse Session, titled: “The Future of Work: Balancing Safety, Innovation, and Technology,” with contributions from Google, Ernst & Young, Lafarge, and BUA Group, adding that there would be a Roadmap Presentation by the Lagos State Safety Commission team.

“Occupational Safety and Health is not just about compliance; it is about protecting lives, preserving dignity, and driving Lagos’s growth story. At LASOSH 2025, we are going beyond the rhetoric and building a Lagos where safety is a culture, innovation drives resilience, and every life is valued,” LSC Director General,” Mr. Lanre Mojola said.