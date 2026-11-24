Former Ogun State Governor and veteran journalist, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has commended Saturday Tribune Editor and columnist, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, for using his writings to challenge conventional thinking and promote deeper reflection on Nigeria’s social, political and national issues.

Osoba gave the commendation on Tuesday in a goodwill message delivered at the launch of nine books authored by Olagunju, including Sitting on Two Hundred Needles, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The former governor, who was represented at the event by veteran journalist and one of Olagunju’s mentors, Chief Folu Olamiti, disclosed that he regularly reads the columnist’s Monday Lines column and other publications, describing his contributions as intellectually stimulating and valuable to public discourse.

He said, “I count myself among his regular readers, particularly of his Monday Lines column and other incisive writings. His contributions are consistently thoughtful, informative and intellectually stimulating. He writes not merely to inform or entertain, but also to educate, challenge conventional thinking and encourage deeper reflection on critical social, political and national issues.”

Osoba described the simultaneous publication of nine books as a significant intellectual achievement, reflecting Olagunju’s knowledge, discipline and dedication to journalism and literary work.

According to him, the written word remains important in preserving knowledge, influencing public opinion and enriching national conversations.

He also urged the columnist to sustain his contributions to journalism and national development, stressing the need to use his experience and knowledge to promote responsible reporting and informed public debate.

Osoba said, “As I celebrate this achievement with him, I encourage Lasisi not to rest on his laurels. He should continue to deploy his pen, knowledge and experience towards promoting responsible journalism, strengthening informed public debate and contributing to the social, political and intellectual development of our dear country.

“Once again, congratulations, Lasisi. I wish you continued inspiration, greater accomplishments and many more years of impactful writing and intellectual contributions.”

The book launch attracted academics, journalists, politicians and other well-wishers who gathered to celebrate Olagunju’s literary contributions.