Former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday described renowned columnist and Editor, Saturday Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, as a deeply engaging writer who interrogates the Nigerian state with consistency.

Aregbesola spoke at the public presentation of ‘Sitting on Two Hundred Needles’ and eight other books drawn from Olagunju’s celebrated Monday Lines column in the Nigerian Tribune, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

In his speech titled “Writing for the Public Good,” Aregbesola said it gave him great pleasure to celebrate with his brother and friend on the presentation of the anthology.

He explained that journalists ply their trade in several ways — reporters who bear witness to events, investigative journalists who venture into dangerous territory to expose crimes, and opinion writers who take a stand.

“Behind them all stand the editors and production staff — the unseen engine room that takes imperfect drafts and makes the bad good, the good better, and the better best.”

Aregbesola noted that Olagunju straddles at least two of those paths, as both an editor and an opinion writer, maintaining a weekly column every Monday in the Nigerian Tribune.

“He is a deeply engaging writer who interrogates the Nigerian state with consistency. His pieces are thoroughly researched, weaving a tapestry of elevated prose that moves seamlessly between Yoruba thought and proverbs on one hand, and Western classical tradition on the other.”

He said opinion writing carries inherent risks, because taking a stand is the very essence of the craft, and no clear position will ever sit well with everyone.

“Writing opinion carries inherent risks. No matter how hard a columnist strives for balance, taking a stand is the very essence of the craft — and no clear position will ever sit well with everyone involved,” Aregbesola said.

He added that a writer rarely has access to every hidden fact, nor can he always lay bare every source to satisfy skeptics, quoting a Yoruba proverb that if a man is accused of not cleaning himself properly after answering the call of nature, he does not strip naked in the public square just to prove his accusers wrong.

Yet, he said, opinion writing remains indispensable for two reasons — the media’s professional duty to act as society’s watchdog, and the civic responsibility of citizens to engage the state.

“First is the media’s professional duty to act as society’s watchdog: to expose what government prefers to keep in the dark, interrogate public policy, proffer alternatives when policies fail the public good, and defend the oppressed against the creeping tide of tyranny. Second is the civic responsibility of citizens to engage the state, articulate group interests, and build an informed society,” he said.

Aregbesola lamented that the deliberative space has shrunk considerably since the return to civil rule, with too few non-partisan, well-informed voices offering clear-eyed guidance on the democratic journey.

“I regret to observe that this deliberative space has shrunk considerably since the return to civil rule. Today, we hear far too few non-partisan, well-informed voices offering clear-eyed guidance — and stern warnings where necessary — on our democratic journey,” he said.

“This silence is dangerous because democracy anywhere is unfinished business. It can grow, or it can regress into what political scientists call competitive authoritarianism — a condition where formal institutions like political parties, the courts, and electoral bodies still exist on paper, but have been hollowed out and can no longer produce fair, just and democratic outcomes.”

He therefore urged voices of reason in society to keep writing and help steer the ship of state to a safe harbour.

Congratulating Olagunju, he saluted his courage to engage the ruling group of the Nigerian elite robustly, serving as the voice of the people, and his foresight to preserve the essays in book form for generations unborn, saying, “I identify closely with his work and his commitment to public enlightenment, and I pray that his tribe will increase, and never diminish, in our land,” he added.