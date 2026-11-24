The Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) PLC, Publishers of the Tribune Titles, Ambassador Dr Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, on Tuesday described renowned columnist and Editor, Saturday Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, as a journalist who has spent years holding up a mirror to the nation through his celebrated Monday Lines column.

Ambassador Awolọwọ Dosumu spoke as Mother of the Day at the launch of ‘Sitting on Two Hundred Needles’ and eight other books authored by Olagunju, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

FULL TEXT: GOODWILL REMARKS AS MOTHER OF THE DAY

At the Public Presentation of Six Books by Dr Lasisi Ọlagunju

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2026

AMBASSADOR DR OLATOKUNBO AWOLOWO DOSUMU

Chairman, ANN Plc, Publishers of the Tribune Titles

Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation

Protocols

It is a great pleasure to join you today as we celebrate a remarkable literary and journalistic achievement: the public presentation of six books drawn from the celebrated Monday Lines column in the Nigerian Tribune.

I am particularly delighted to be part of this occasion because of my own special relationship with the Nigerian Tribune, a newspaper from the stable of the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, whose Board I am privileged to chair. It is also a newspaper whose history is inseparable from that of my family, and whose founding ideals of truth, justice, fairness and service to society remain as relevant today as ever.

Over the years, Monday Lines has become much more than a newspaper column. Through incisive analysis, compelling prose and a distinctive literary style, it has provided a running commentary on the Nigerian condition, our triumphs and disappointments, our contradictions and aspirations, and the often-bewildering turns in our national journey.

The numerous media awards and recognitions earned by the author are fitting acknowledgements of his sustained excellence.

But today’s celebration goes beyond journalism. Newspaper columns are generally written for the moment. When collected and preserved in books, however, they become part of the historical record, providing future generations with valuable insights into the issues, personalities and circumstances that shaped our times.

What we celebrate today, therefore, is not merely the publication of six books, but the preservation of a significant body of contemporary Nigerian thought and commentary.

There is also a larger lesson here about the indispensable role of a free, responsible and courageous press in promoting good governance, accountability and an informed society. At a time when our country faces so many challenges, the need for thoughtful, independent voices in our national discourse cannot be overstated.

To our distinguished author, Dr Lasisi Ọlagunju, I offer my warmest congratulations. Six books from one column represent an extraordinary harvest of intellectual labour, discipline and dedication. I congratulate everyone who has helped bring this remarkable achievement to fruition.

My hope is that these volumes will do more than occupy a place on our bookshelves. I hope that they find a place in our national consciousness, challenging us to confront uncomfortable truths, learn from our history and imagine a better future.

For, ultimately, the true value of the written word lies not merely in what it records, but in what it inspires.

You have spent years holding up a mirror to our nation. May the reflections captured in these volumes help us see ourselves more clearly and inspire us to become better than we are.

Congratulations, and may your pen never lose its power or its purpose. I thank you all for your attention.

Ambassador Dr Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu