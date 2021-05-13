LASG will put Iganmu Underbridge to use immediately ― Taskforce boss

Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Shola Jejeloye, has said that the state government is set to put to immediate use Iganmu Underbridge.

CSP Jejeloye made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Moliki, after peacefully dislodging squatters and removing shanties as well as abandoned vehicles from the sprawling area.

The Taskforce boss had, on Monday, served the occupants and owners of abandoned vehicles in the area a 3-day notice to remove kiosks, shanties and abandoned vehicles from the area.

He revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the area, and it was agreed that the place would be put to use as part of efforts to finding lasting solutions to the traffic logjam in Apapa.

Jejeloye explained that the occupants of the Iganmu Underbridge were informed to leave the area six months ago before they were eventually served a 72- hour removal notice, on Monday.

According to him, relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), LASPARK and security agencies have been mandated to take possession of the area for clean-up and managing area.

He posited that the clearing of the place and dislodgement of squatters would bring to an end the incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area, maintaining that the area serving as hideouts for criminals would no longer be allowed.

“The State Government would sustain this place. All those illegal activities and this area serving as hideouts for criminals would no longer be allowed,” he stated.

