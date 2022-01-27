LASG to rescue over 2 million out-of-school children through EkoExcel

EXECUTIVE Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Hon Wahab Alawiye-King, has said the agency has rescued a lot of children from engaging in various social vices in the state through its EkoExcel programme.

He also disclosed that the state had in view over 2 million out-of-school children that it wanted to cater for with the introduction of the programme.

According to Alawiye-King, the agency has taken many out-of-school children off the streets to the classrooms through the EkoExcel initiative, adding that it had also protected the out-of-school children from daily violence such as abuse, neglect, exploitation and exclusion.

The chairman made this known while speaking on the achievements of the programme, which was introduced some years back, saying “it cannot be overemphasised that over nine million out-of-school children need protection from daily violence.”

He recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu at the inception of his administration had assured Lagosians that the provision of qualitative education was a major priority and was determined to change the face of primary education by re-training and empowering teachers with technology-driven techniques to tutor the students as well as to commence the enrollment of out-of-school children into schools through a robust pupil enrollment drive exercise.

While evaluating the enrolment drive exercise, he said: “With empirical proof from the recently released ‘EkoExcel 2020-2021 Endline Fluency and Numeracy Evaluation,’ it has been affirmed that the intervention is making a significant impact on the pupils, teachers and states’ education system.”

“The evaluation has also shown that the EkoExcel pupils are making rapid progress in the aspect of oral reading fluency and foundational numeracy compared to their performances before the initiative was started,” he added.

He expressed the belief that more pupils would be enrolled and no effort would be spared in giving them quality education.

Also speaking, the permanent board member of LASUBEB and oversight chairman of the EkoExcel programme, Honourable Adebayo Adefuye, added that the decision to turn public schools into friendly places for learning had also boosted enrolment in the state.

Adefuye disclosed that EkoExcel schools were monitored fully by a digital and data-driven electronic dashboard which displayed the data of all the 1009 primary schools under the programme; 13,673 teachers, 10,085 classrooms and almost 500,000 pupils across all the local government areas in Lagos State.

According to him, this dashboard is accessible to all the relevant primary education stakeholders across Lagos State.