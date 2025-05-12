LASEMA tackles 8,585 incidents in six years

In line with its statutory duties of response, rescue, recovery, and ensuring Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has announced that it has attended to 8,585 incidents from 2019 to date, covering a six-year period.

Specifically, between January 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, the agency said it responded to 2,143 incidents.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Head of LASEMA’s Public Affairs Unit, Nosa Okunbor, this figure comprises 1,675 incidents in 2024 and 468 incidents between January and April 2025.

“These figures illustrate the agency’s commitment to promptly addressing emergencies and ensuring public safety in Lagos State and its environs,” the statement read.

In April 2025 alone, LASEMA attended to 121 cases.

“The road accident category accounted for 40 cases, fire disasters for 25 cases, truck/tanker incidents for 22 cases, while medical emergencies accounted for 13 cases. Other incidents — including windstorms, powerline issues, public complaints, assaults, and water well accidents — recorded 12 cases. Additionally, there were six building collapse cases and two explosion incidents during the period under review,” Okunbor said.

Providing a breakdown of emergency trends across local government areas (LGAs) in April 2025, Okunbor noted that Alimosho and Kosofe LGAs, known for their dense populations and vast landmass, topped the list with 16 cases each. Eti-Osa and Ikeja followed with 13 cases each, while Mushin recorded nine cases.

Lagos Island and Oshodi-Isolo LGAs recorded eight cases each, ranking sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. Ibeju-Lekki followed with seven cases, while Surulere ranked tenth with six cases. Ojo, Epe, and Apapa LGAs recorded three cases each, placing eleventh, twelfth, and thirteenth, respectively. Agege LGA ranked fourteenth with two cases, while Amuwo-Odofin, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, and incidents outside Lagos recorded one case each, ranking fifteenth to eighteenth.

“Lagos Mainland, Badagry, and Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGAs recorded no incidents during the period under review,” the statement added.

Between January 1 and April 30, 2025, the agency responded to 468 incidents — with 108 cases in January, 122 in February, 117 in March, and 121 in April.

“Of the 468 cases attended to so far this year, medical emergencies handled by the agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit ranked first with 156 cases. This was followed by Eagle Base at Cappa with 65 cases, the Tiger Unit at the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, with 62 cases, Shark Unit at Lekki Base with 54 cases, Cobra Unit at Onipanu, and Dolphin Squad at Igando with 49 cases each. The Whale Unit at Epe handled 26 cases, while the Lion Squad at Agbowa attended to six cases.”

“So far in 2025, from January 1 to April 30, road accidents rank highest in occurrence with 147 cases, followed by truck/tanker accidents in second place with 110 cases. Fire disasters are in third place with 94 cases, while medical emergencies rank fourth with 63 cases. Other incidents, such as windstorms and powerline issues, rank fifth with 38 cases. Building collapses are in sixth place with 10 cases, explosions in seventh with three cases, spillages/leakages in eighth with two cases, and air/train crashes are in ninth place with one case,” the statement concluded.