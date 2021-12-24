LASEMA averts disaster as Iyana-Odo pipeline explodes

The Agency received a distress call via the emergency toll-free line, today Friday, 24 December 2021 at 12.30 am regarding a pipeline explosion at Royal Estate Iyana Odo along LASU-Igando Road.

Immediately, the Emergency Response Plan was activated and the Agency’s Response Team at Igando was deployed.

Consequent upon the arrival of the Team, it was discovered that a 330KV Transmission Powerline collapsed with its power cables, spreading across the two lanes of the Major Road inward and outward Igando-Idimu Road as a result of the impact of a pipeline explosion which occured few metres away from the collapsed Powerline, at Royal Estate, Iyana-Odo inward Igando.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded, however, the G.M Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engineer Ajiboye, was contacted and arrived at the scene with his Team to restore normalcy by removing the cables from the road.

However, no casualties was involved in the incident.

In addition, the NNPC maintenance crew was also contacted to shut the valve of the pipeline.

Furthermore, the Agency’s Response Team, after carrying out sensitization, aided the residents of adjoining buildings in vacating the area so as to avert any secondary incident that could lead to loss of lives.

The Agency in collaboration with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, the Nigeria Police Force, the NNPC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NPF, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, PHCN, Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN, are the only responders at the scene.

Operations still ongoing, says Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu DG/CEO LASEMA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… LASEMA averts disaster as Iyana-Odo Pipeline Explodes LASEMA averts disaster as Iyana-Odo Pipeline Explodes LASEMA averts disaster as Iyana-Odo Pipeline Explodes LASEMA averts disaster as Iyana-Odo Pipeline Explodes.