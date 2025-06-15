LASACO Assurance hosts forum for Northern Region customers

LASACO Assurance Plc, one of the top players in Nigeria’s insurance industry has convened its 2025 Customer Forum for the Northern Region at the A-Class Park, Maitama, Abuja.

The company said the event demonstrates its continued commitment to customer-centricity, innovation, and market leadership.

The forum brought together customers, policyholders, brokers, corporate clients, and industry partners, to engage in a robust dialogue aimed at enhancing service delivery and aligning offerings with the evolving expectations of the Northern market.

Mr. Kunle Hamza, Regional Manager (Northern Region), in his opening remarks, highlighted the company’s unwavering dedication to stakeholder engagement as a foundation for its growth strategy, and stressed that customer insights remain integral to shaping policies, refining service processes, and reinforcing the company’s brand promise.

In his keynote address, Managing Director, Mr. Razzaq Abiodun, provided a compelling overview of LASACO Assurance’s recent performance and strategic priorities, and highlighted the company’s consistent premium income growth, bold digital transformation agenda, and ongoing operational restructuring designed to ensure responsiveness and resilience in a dynamic insurance landscape.

He reiterated Lasaco Assurance’s resolve to continually invest in technologies and systems that deliver tangible value to clients and drive industry innovation.

The forum’s interactive session provided ample opportunity for open and constructive dialogue as participants, representing diverse market segments, provided actionable feedback on critical areas including claims processing, product accessibility, communication channels, and overall service efficiency.

The company said the interactive session proved to be the forum’s highlight, with attendees offering candid feedback which highlighted the areas of need, and improvement in the Northern insurance market.

Furthermore, attendees stressed the importance of strengthening broker relationships and sustaining product offerings.

Mr. Adedayo Adetokun, Head of Strategy, while addressing the customers, affirmed that Lasaco assurance is actively developing multiple digital platforms to cater to various customer segments, part of a broader digital innovation roadmap that positions the company for future growth.

He noted that human capital development is also being prioritised, with targeted investments in talent acquisition and training to enhance operational capacity.

Mr. Muyiwa Anwoju, General Manager, Sales, expressed the management’s deep appreciation for the feedback received, and assured participants that all contributions would be meticulously reviewed, categorized, and integrated into the company’s improvement plans.

Mr. Anwoju said the forum marks the beginning of a renewed customer engagement framework that will be expanded across other regions in due course.

The attendees thanked the organising committee, led by Miss Oluseye Smart, Head of Corporate Communications and Customer Experience, whose coordination ensured resounding success of the forum.

