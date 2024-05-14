The Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA) proudly introduces the LASAA Amnesty Programme (LASAAMP), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at streamlining registration and payment processes for both new and existing signage owners.

According to Prince Fatiu Akiolu, Managing Director of LASAA, the LASAAMP initiative is designed to provide seamless registration and payment options while promoting adherence to signage regulations.

“Our LASAAMP campaign is geared towards simplifying the payment process for all business owners, with a strong emphasis on compliance and the consequences of non-compliance with signage regulations. This initiative is especially beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises facing challenges with current payment procedures,” he emphasized.

As part of the LASAAMP initiative, LASAA is introducing Quick Payment Process helplines to guide business owners through the payment process effortlessly.

Mr. Temitope Akande, LASAA’s Head of Strategy and Corporate Communication, explained that during the amnesty period, which is scheduled to run from May 15 to June 25, all signage applications and payment renewals will be treated as amnesty registrations.

“This presents a unique opportunity for both walk-in customers and existing clients to renew their registrations and benefit from the streamlined payment process,» he noted.

Akande further highlighted that LASAA has deployed dedicated teams across its five divisions in Lagos State – Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe – to ensure efficiency and prompt response. Each region will have Monitoring & Inspection staff overseeing registration, payment processes, and conditional approvals within 48 hours of receiving the registration request.

Mr. Gbolahan Dixon, LASAA’s Head of Innovation and Operation, emphasized that each team will be led by a supervisor who will manage a WhatsApp-enabled line to address inquiries promptly, round-the-clock (24/7).

LASAA remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a conducive environment for signage owners to operate within the confines of the law.

The LASAAMP initiative underscores LASAA›s unwavering dedication to supporting businesses while ensuring compliance with signage regulations.

