Larry Gaga, Wande Coal, Skiibi, Ik, others storm D’banj’s 42nd birthday as he floats platform for creatives

It was a gathering of stars days back when Nigeria’s Afrobeat giant Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known as D’banj, celebrated his 42nd birthday with music stars and industry giants from all walks of life showering encomiums on the music star.

It was D’banj’s 42nd birthday but he chose the day to bless a lucky fan and follower of his much-talked-about platform, the CREAM platform with a sum of 1 million naira among other gifts.

The singer, who used the day to unveil his new platform, CREAM DE LA CREAM under the CREAM platform, described it as a getaway to the creative hub of Africa.

The star-studded event held at the Ebony life place had in attendance several top industry nobilities like Larry Gaga, Wande Coal, Ice Prince Zamani, Ikechukwu, Skiibii, Ik Osakioduwa, Frank Edoho, Ycee, Mathew Ohio, and a host of others who came out to celebrate with one of afrobeat’s finest.

￼During the stellar event and a brief speech, D’banj mentioned that the CREAM platform one of Africa’ most trusted talent discovery platform which has been in existence since 2016 with over 3-million subscribers, is a digital platform that has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, etc. It is a gateway hub for creatives and talents in Africa.





￼He unveiled CREAM DELA CREAM, a product under the CREAM platform. CREAM DELA CREAM is a monthly celebratory event where discovered talents from the CREAM platform get showcased and recognized; he stated, ‘We have waited this long to have the right platform to celebrate talents, and this lead to the birth of CREAM DELA CREAM ’

D’banj’s hit song ‘Confession’ was also performed by the winner of the recently concluded Nigeria Idol Progress Chukwuyem, alongside all the finalists, such as, Zadok, Esther, Jordan and Banty, also gave an energetic performance to celebrate D’banj, who was one of the judges on the show.

A talent discovered on the Cream platform; Berry thrilled the guests with a fantastic performance. It was an exceptional event as there were great nonstop tunes from superstar DJ, DJ Obi, which kept the guests dancing all night long.