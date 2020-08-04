Large turnout as pupils resume in Kebbi

There was a large turnout as primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 pupils across Kebbi State resumed on Tuesday in compliance with the Federal Government directive.

Tribune Online reports that the resumption is in preparation for their various final examinations.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammad Aliero told Tribune Online that his ministry, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment would make adequate provision for the safety of the children.

He added that the ministry of health would make water and hand sanitisers available for the pupils while the ministry of environment would carry out the fumigation of classes and the entire school premises.

Aliero, therefore, assured parents that teachers across the state have been sensitised on how to ensure the safety of children under their care for as long as the school resumption lasted.

The commissioner also called on parents to also ensure the safety of their children and wards after school hours.

Pupils sighted during Tribune Online’s visitation to many of the schools were excited to be reunited with their friends and teachers after five months of lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

