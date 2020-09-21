Large turn up as schools reopen fully in Oyo

Following the direction of the Oyo state governor ,Mr Seyi Makinde, on the full resumption of schools in the state on Monday 21st of September ,there was a large turn up of pupils and students in primary and secondary school in Oyo state on Monday.

Students of private and public schools were seen trooping into schools to resume after six months of staying at home.

A good number of them complied with COVID-19 guidelines of wearing of a facemask.

Tribune Online, visited Yejide Girls Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan, St Annes School, Ibadan and Miracle International school, Molete, Ibadan, observed that handwashing base infrared thermometer was provided by schools, while a gathering was called by some school principals in order to orientate students on COVID-19 guidelines.

Principal, Yejide Girls Grammar School, Mrs Alabi Oyedoyin, noted that full preparation are been made in preparation for the full resumption of the students, while she added that two trained officers were appointed to be in charge of the students and staff by the gate with infrared thermometer machine.

She added that to maintain social distancing in the classes, students were divided into two batches, according to her, classes will be held between 8:00 am -11:am for the junior students while for the senior students between 12:00-3:00 pm.

Oyedoyin, also maintained that in order to maintain physical distancing places such as the school library or the school hall will be used for classes in order to reduce the population of students in the classes.

In a visit to St Anne’s School, Molete, Ibadan, Oyo state banners displaying COVID-19 guidelines was placed at the school gate, washing hand base were placed at different points of the school, the school principal, Mrs Alice Oyekanmi, said preparation has been in place before the full resumption of students.

Also at St Anne’s school, students were divided into batches while students without facemask were sent home.

A staff of Miracle International school, Adebusayo Adesola, revealed to Tribune’s reporter that there was an encouraging turn up of pupils and students of the school, while the school has prepared ahead of the resumption date to ensure the safety of the pupils

”The school has prepared against today’s resumption and we thank God for today’s resumption because at least the rate of parents and pupils turn up is encouraging”

In an interview with an SSS 2 student of St Annes School, Bukola Odeyale revealed to Tribune’s reporter how glad she was to be back in school after several months of staying at home.

Another student of the school, Adeniji Ademide, also stated that she was happy the school finally resumed back, adding that she was already tired of staying at home.

”I was very happy to hear about the school resumption because I can’t wait to be back to school after spending a long time at home. I have missed studies, friends and class teacher.

In a separate interview with a student of Yejide Girls Grammar school, Adekoya Deborah, she said ” I am indeed glad to resume back to school, after the long vacation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE