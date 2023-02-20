Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that from the feedback it received from its field officers, it was gathered that a large number of Nigerians have wrong perception of the new naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NOA also said there is the need to redouble efforts towards creating more awareness on the policy.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, the Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari said some Nigerians were of the opinion that time allocated for the change of new naira notes is insufficient and many people can’t meet the deadline.

He said three weeks after the introduction of the policy, the NOA approached the CBN for a partnership that will take the communication to the grassroots.

Abari noted that the NOA reasoned that the redesign will have huge impact for Nigerians living in the communities, especially those living where banks do not operate and those without internet access.

He, therefore, said that from the feedback they received, “it was observed that there were large number of people who misconceived or have wrong perception of the new naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Commercial banks were not issuing the new naira notes to the public as a result most people in the rural areas said they were yet to see the new redesigned naira notes.

“People expressed concern over the non availability of the new Naira notes in circulation which in turn affected their businesses.

“It was also observed that before the deadline, some people have commenced the rejection of old naira notes which is contrary to the Central Bank directives.

“Members of the public observed that the Banks were still issuing the old Naira notes to customers. Many people complained of shortages in circulation of the new naira notes as a result they are not completely convinced on how to exchange their old naira notes to the new ones.”





The NOA DG said some people were not convinced with the timing as there are few days to go yet old Naira notes are still dispensed by banks.

He said the feedback revealed that some people didn’t take the currency design seriously until the sensitization programme was embarked upon by NOA.

Speaking on the upcoming 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Abari said

the NOA have been working with the National Population Commission (NPC) on the successful conduct of the proposed 2023 census.

He said in order to create awareness, community orientation and mobilisation officers of the NOA in the 774 alongside the NPC local government controllers jointly designed awareness creation activities for the forthcoming census.

He said during engagements with Nigerians on the field, it was observed that many young Nigerians are desirous of more information about the census having not experienced any since their birth.

“Many wants to know the exact period of the exercise. Some Nigeria has preconceived notion about the concept census. They believe it is a political activity meant to enhance political advantage to some parts of the country.

“Many sought explanation on the concept of “digital census” which is being promoted as the main feature of the planned exercise.

“Many also wants to know how the housing aspect of the census will be done. Citizens querried why the census is planned the same period as the election.

“Most people were of the view that more awareness should be carried out in dispelling conception on the 2023 census exercise,” he stated.

He said the political events associated with the general election is overshadowing the census awareness but the strategy is to continuously sensitize Nigerians on the exercise.

Abari said the NOA understands the need to constantly interprete and explain government policies and programme for the benefit of the people who the policies are meant to serve.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE