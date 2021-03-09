Large caps losses dip equities market by 1.8 per cent

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors lose

The Nigerian equities market reverses previous trading session gains to resume its bearish losses in large-capitalisation stocks pushes the All Share Index (ASI) lower.

At the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday, the ASI shed 1.80 per cent in the trading session to close at 38,686.85 basis points.

The day’s negative outing, largely attributed to losses the stocks of MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Wapco, FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa, pegged the year-to-date performance of the Nigerian Bourse at -3.93 per cent.

Consequently, market capitalisation stood at N20.241 trillion at the end of trading as investors lost N371 billion.
The bears also swayed the market breadth in their favour as 14 counters in the gainers’ chart were matched by 25 counters in the losers’ chart.

On the performance chart, Champion Breweries, Neimeth, Cutix, Dangote Sugar and Nasco led the gainer’s chart as the best-performing stocks in Tuesday’s session.

And from the rear of the chart, United Bank for Africa led the losers’ chart, followed by Eterna Oil, Caverton, NNFM and Vanleer.

Most sectoral indices closed in tandem with the ASI, save for the Consumer Goods sector that gained 0.39 per cent on the back of positive outings by Champion Breweries whose share appreciated by 9.78 per cent, Dangote Sugar by 7.99 per cent and NASCON, by 7.69 per cent.

ALSO READ: Minimum wage: Labour unions disagree with government on partial implementation

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades surged on Tuesday as daily traded volume stood at 489 million units, a 64.83 per cent increase from a volume of 297 million units recorded in the previous trading session.

Value of traded stocks also inclined by 110.82 per cent to stand at N6.650 billion from a trade value of N3.154 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

UBA was the most traded stock in terms of units, having traded 123 million units, representing 0.36 per cent of its shares outstanding; followed by Mutual Benefits FBN Holdings, Access Bank and Zenith Bank.

In respect to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings and Guaranty Trust Bank made up the top five performers.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Large caps losses dip equities market by 1.8 per cent

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission: Seed of Life College, Ibadan, a school to reckon with for academic excellence. Date of exam. March 20,2021. For details check www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Business News

ACJHR lauds CBN Naira-4-Dollar policy

Business News

Nigeria’s trade deficit worsens, hit N2.731trn in Q4 2020

Business News

UBA re-imagines digital banking, gives customers more control with new app

Business News

Investors earn N34bn as equities market opens week bullish

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More