LaPRIGA award: MTN Nigeria wins ‘Excellence’ in community relations

Leading telecommunications services provider, MTN Nigeria has been recognised for best practices in community relations efforts through its social investment arm, MTN Foundation, at the fifth edition of the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA).

The annual event organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) was created to celebrate exemplary practices, professional accomplishments and long-standing leadership roles of stakeholders, PR practitioners, the media and corporate organisations.

Through the awards, Nigerian Tribune learnt that the Lagos State chapter of NIPR is aimed at boosting the adoption of global best practices while in turn increasing awareness for the role of PR.

Commenting on the recognition of MTN Foundation’s efforts, Executive Secretary, Nonny Ugboma, appreciated the Lagos State chapter of NIPR for recognising MTN Foundation’s impact in over 500 communities across Nigeria.

She said, “We understand the crucial role PR practitioners’ play in strengthening relationships between corporate organisations and their stakeholders.

“At MTN Nigeria, we have enjoyed mutually beneficial relationships with media practitioners through which we have been able to reach more host-communities with our health, education and economic empowerment projects.

“We are honoured to, not only receive this award but to have been nominated alongside other outstanding organisations. We remain committed to improving the quality of life for Nigerians on a sustainable basis.”

In 2019, MTN won two LaPRIGA awards for best in Crisis Management and Excellence in Internal Communication, this is in addition to a long list of decorations for the brand this year, including the 2020 Nigeria Risk awards for the most responsive organisation to the COVID-19, a brand of the year at the Marketing Edge and Brandcom awards, Investors in People Employer of the Year awards, among others.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that since inception, the foundation has spent over N22 billion in 852 people-centred projects across the 36 states and the FCT, and impacted over 18.6 million lives.

