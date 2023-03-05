Idahosa Moses | Benin City

The Executive Director, Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO), Dr. Honestus Ayobami Obadiora, revealed that the company has disbursed over N70 billion to 262,977 clients since 2007 to date .

Obadiora, explained that the disbursement was carried out under the LAPO Rural Development Initiative (LARDI) Scheme of the Organization

The Executive Director who made the disclosure on Monday at the annual Media Forum in Benin City also said the loan was disbursed to clients in 303 branches across 22 states in the country.

He informed that under LARDI scheme, N23.5billion was disbursed to improve the livelihood of rural farmers as well as support micro businesses between January and December, 2022.

The LAPO Executive Director further added that the mandate of LARDI was to improve the income, food security and general living conditions of rural households, particularly women-headed households and youths.

“We are delighted that the beneficiaries who were hitherto subsistence farmers and small scale business owners have expanded their farmlands and businesses with improved income for family upkeep and savings for the future.

“LAPO addresses challenges limiting farmers’ productivity and income as well as business expansion and growth such as non-availability of inputs for improved farm yield and limited access to finance.

“The organization builds the capacity of rural farmers and business owners through on-farm demonstration, workshop and training programmes”, he said.

On the health project of the organization, Obadiora disclosed that between January 2016 and December 2022, 3,368,142 million community members were sensitized against cancer by LAPO-C4 project.

He noted that 86,198 of the beneficiaries were referred for further screening and treatment in government-approved health facilities.





While attributing the problems militating against cancer control in Nigeria to inadequate awareness and poor access to screening services, he, however, added that almost 102,000 new cases of cancer occur annually in Nigeria with over 60 percent in women due to breast and cervical cancer.

He, however, advised women to regularly check their health status as breast and cervical cancer pose a serious threat to their lives.

Obadior, however, opined that with early detection, over 80 percent of cancer cases are preventable , just as he posited that 40 percent of the disease could be eradicated by lifestyle changes.