The Chief Executive Officer and founder, Lift Above Poverty Group, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, has said that the organisation, with its full staff of 10,214, is committed to addressing the perennial challenges of unemployment and poverty, adding that its financial institutions in 2022 disbursed a total of N221.7 billion as loans to clients.

Ehigiamusoe, stated this during the 2022 annual LAPO Staff Meritorious and Long Service Award ceremony, held on Thursday in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

He said that the organisation has a long history of recognising and rewarding staff loyalty and excellent performances.

The LAPO group CEO, disclosed 452 staff who have completed 10,15,20,25 and 30 years of meritorious service across the organisation are to be rewarded with cash, priceless gifts and certificates.

This is even as he revealed further that 39 personnel who braced the odds and distinguished themselves in the year 2022 would be honoured with performance-based Best Credit and Non-Credit Staff Awards.

“A total of 452 staff who have completed 10,15,20,25 and 30 years of meritorious service across the organisation shall be rewarded with cash, priceless gifts and certificates.

“A total of 39 personnel who braced the odds and distinguished themselves in the year 2022 shall be honoured with performance-based Best Credit and Non-Credit Staff Awards capped with automatic promotion while 11 Branches that emerged tops in field operations shall be vested with Best Branch Award.

“We as a body are proud of the fact that we enable many people to improve the condition of living of members of their households.

“It is a known fact that the most important resource in any organisation is its personnel and I must admit that LAPO is fortunate to have dedicated staff with good disposition and incomparable commitment to the success of the organisation”, he said

Earlier in her welcome address, the President of the LAPO Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Mrs Lilian Ehigiamusoe, expressed appreciation for the awardees, adding that the success was occasioned by their hard work and dedication to the organisation over the years.

She remarked: “Permit me to appreciate and celebrate with the 39 Best Credit and Non-Credit Staff and the 11 Branches that topped the list of Best Branches in the 2022 financial year”.





Reacting, the LAPO group Head of Programme and Communication, Mr James-Wisdom Abhulimen, expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer and management of the organisation, for the recognition, promising that the award would no doubt spur him to do more for LAPO.

