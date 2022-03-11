Lanre Teriba sets for American music tour

For his unwavering talent and consistency, gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, better known as Atorise, ranks among the high profile and long-standing gospel singers around. Aside release of albums, ceaseless weekly engagements, one other factor that has made the popular singer remained relevant, is knowing how to keep up with his fans around the world.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State born singer is already in a mood to embark on a tour of the United States of America. His tour that will be kicking off this May is tagged ‘Breakthrough’. The tour is designed to make him perform across 21 cities in the United States of America.

The tour will see Teriba headline events in Houston, Texas to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. The award winning musician will continue to spread gospel of his music at the Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival in New York taking place from June 25.

The Summer 2022 African Pop-Up festival is one of several annual festivals including the African Restaurant Week ‘Food and Music’ festival produced by Akin Akinsanya in celebration of African music, food and culture across America.

Various promoters in America have also booked him to perform at concerts in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and many more cities.

Lanre Teriba kick started his musical career in 1999 and has since then grown to become an extraordinary success as a Yoruba tungba gospel dancehall music maker in Africa. His hit track Atorise remains a sought-after as an evergreen product till date.

