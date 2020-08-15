Lanre Razak, Balogun of Epeland, buried amidst tears in his home town

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Lanre Razak who died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The late Balogun of Epeland was buried in his residence located on KLM Street, hospital road in Epe, Lagos State amidst tears by thousands of residents.

Among the sympathisers are representative of Epe Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Tobun Abiodun; chairman of Epe Local Government, Hon. Adedoyin Ade Adesanya; secretary to Epe Local Government, Hon Tunde Subair and other members of the council cabinet.

Hon Tobun led sympathisers from the deceased’s residence in Lekki to Epe where he was buried.

According to a source, the deceased had been bedridden for about two months and was hospitalised at a private hospital in Lekki for an undisclosed illness.

After recuperating, he was discharged but his health condition deteriorated on Friday as he could neither eat nor talk until he gave up the ghost on Saturday.

Until his death, Chief Lanre Razak was Balogun of Epeland. He was aged 74.

