Lanre Alfred writes book on Awele Elumelu at 55

Celebrated journalist and society chronicler, Lanre Alfred, has penned another compelling tribute to elegance, leadership, and quiet strength, this time, in honour of Dr. Awele Elumelu, the respected physician, businesswoman, and wife of billionaire banker and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu.

Titled “A Wellness Evangelist”, the new book, a powerful portrait of a woman, who has deliberately stayed away from the klieglights yet built an enviable legacy across healthcare, philanthropy, and corporate governance, is to mark her 55th birthday.

Alfred, known for his signature style of weaving personality and purpose into literary tributes, describes Awele as “a paradox of elegance and excellence.” The book chronicles her journey from her formative years, medical training in Nigeria and the UK, to her rise as Chairperson of Avon Healthcare and Trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Though famously private, Dr. Awele Vivian Elumelu is a powerhouse in her own right.

A trained medical doctor, she has built a reputation as a disciplined healthcare entrepreneur, overseeing one of Nigeria’s most prominent HMOs, Avon HMO. Her work in women’s health and access to affordable care has won her admiration beyond boardrooms.

She is also a founding trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, where she plays a critical role in strategic philanthropy that targets youth entrepreneurship across Africa.

